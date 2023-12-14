First Christmas Parade 2023 Spreads Festive Joy in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the streets of Puerto Vallarta came alive with holiday cheer as hundreds of local families and tourists gathered to witness the First Christmas Parade of the year. Organized by the Vallartense Institute of Culture, the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development, and the Head of Municipal Markets, in collaboration with the Tourism Trust, this inaugural event marked a significant addition to the city's festive celebrations.

The parade kicked off in front of the 'Agustín Flores Contreras' sports unit, casting a radiant glow over the gathering crowd as . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.