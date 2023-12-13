Fisherman Loses Arm in Crocodile Attack in Ameca River

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a harrowing incident, a man fishing for shrimp in the Ameca River, San José del Valle, Nayarit, suffered a devastating attack by a crocodile, resulting in the loss of his arm. The traumatic event unfolded over the weekend near the Jardines del Sol subdivision, where the fisherman was conducting his routine activities.

Initial reports indicate that the man was unexpectedly assaulted by the crocodile mere minutes after entering the river. The violent encounter led to a severe injury, with the reptile's bite causing the amputation of the fisherman's arm . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.