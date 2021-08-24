First shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Mexico

This morning, the first batch of 1.75 million COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna laboratories, donated by the United States government, arrived at the Toluca International Airport (AIT) in Mexico.

With Moderna, Mexico now offers seven different vaccines against the coronavirus.

Last April Mexico became the first country in the world to receive vaccines manufactured in the United States and since then the United States has delivered 2.7 million doses of AstraZeneca and 1.35 million of Janssen to the country.

On August 10, the Government of Mexico announced that the United States would send up to 8.5 million vaccines to face the third wave of covid-19 infections in the country, after a phone call with the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

However, the White House assured that same day that it had not yet confirmed the calendar or the number of additional vaccines against covid-19 that it would donate to Mexico.

