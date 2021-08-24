First shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Mexico

This morning, the first batch of 1.75 million COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna laboratories, donated by the United States government, arrived at the Toluca International Airport (AIT) in Mexico.
With Moderna, Mexico now offers seven different vaccines against the coronavirus.
Last April Mexico became the first country in the world to receive vaccines manufactured in the United States and since then the United States has delivered 2.7 million doses of AstraZeneca and 1.35 million of Janssen to the country.
On August 10, the Government of Mexico announced that the United States would send up to 8.5 million vaccines to face the third wave of covid-19 infections in the country, after a phone call with the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the US Vice President, Kamala Harris.
However, the White House assured that same day that it had not yet confirmed the calendar or the number of additional vaccines against covid-19 that it would donate to Mexico.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Handicraft market burns down in Downtown Puerto Vallarta A commercial building housing a craft market on the Puerto Vallarta boardwalk caught fire, leaving large economic losses. The events occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday in the building located in the central area of the city. The fire was attended by elements of the municipality’s Fire Brigade, which coordinated with elements of the State…
- Air arrivals to Puerto Vallarta exceed pre-pandemic levels for second month Although slow, tourism in Jalisco has shown some progress towards its recovery despite the third wave of infections and the state declared as high risk for contagion of COVID-19. Puerto Vallarta International Airport received 457,100 passengers in July, 14.4 percent more than in the same month of 2019 -pre-pandemic- when it had 399,500, according to…
- Puerto Vallarta records new high in COVID-19 infections for second day On Friday, August 20, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded a new record of daily infections in the third wave with 460 new cases in the past 24-hours. There have been a total of 17,885 infections and 645 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,535 reported cases…
- The first cruise ship in 17 months arrives in Puerto Vallarta Almost a year and a half after having suspended arrivals – due to Covid-19 and at 70 percent of its capacity – the cruise ship Carnival Panorama arrived in Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday morning after having set sail from Long Beach, California. The ship arrived with just over 3,200 passengers and crew on board, after…
- Rip currents in Puerto Vallarta pull 15-year old out to sea A man and teenager were dragged out to sea Friday night by the strong waves of Playa del Holly, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, one of them managing to get out, while the other, just 15 years old, was dragged out to sea. It was at 9:45 p.m. on Friday that the help of the lifeguards…