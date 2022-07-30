Five new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Jalisco, three connected to Puerto Vallarta

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported that at the cutoff this Friday, five new cases of monkeypox were confirmed in the State, to give a cumulative of 18 infections from June 7 to date.

The samples were confirmed as positive after being sent to the “Dr. Manuel Martínez Báez” Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE).

SSJ explained that eight of the cases are still active and the rest have already completed their period of isolation. However, 57 people are being monitored for the disease due to possible contact.

New confirmed cases of monkeypox in Jalisco

Of the five new cases, two live in Puerto Vallarta, one had recent travel to Puerto Vallarta, and all five are males.

1- 31-year-old male patient, resident of Puerto Vallarta. He began with symptoms on July 13 due to pustule-type lesions, he went to the clinic on the 19th of the same month. Samples were taken and sent to the “Dr. Manuel Martínez Báez” Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference Institute (InDRE), which issued a positive result for monkeypox on July 25.

2- 27-year-old male patient, resident of Puerto Vallarta. As a history of risk, he reports contact with a confirmed monkeypox patient on July 10. He began with symptoms on the 14th of the same month, presenting papules and pustules on the arm, chest, head, pubis, and glans. He went to the clinic on July 20, where samples were taken and sent to InDRE, which confirmed the positive diagnosis on July 25.

3- 33-year-old male patient, originally from Colombia. As background, he refers to a stay in Cancun from July 5 to 9, to then visit Puerto Vallarta from July 9 to 16, and currently with a temporary stay in Guadalajara. He presented symptoms on July 18 with lesions initially in the mouth and later in the extremities, hands, soles of the feet, inguinal region, back, and chest. He presented for consultation on the 22nd where samples were taken, on the 27th the InDRE issued a positive result for monkeypox.

4- 21-year-old male patient, residing in Guadalajara. He starts with aphonia, dysphonia, and cough, he travels to Bucerías, Nayarit and on July 19 he returns to Guadalajara. On July 20, he presented skin lesions and on the 23rd of the same month, he went to a public hospital where samples were taken and sent to the InDRE, which issued a positive result on July 29.

5- 28-year-old male patient, residing in Guadalajara. On July 10 he begins with symptoms. He reports the appearance of skin lesions on the penis and face, he went to the clinic on the 25th, and samples are taken that are sent to the InDRE and give a positive result on July 29.

WHO advises LGBTQ+ community to limit sexual partners

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised members of the LGBTQ+ community Wednesday to limit their exposure to the virus by reducing their number of sex partners and reconsidering sex with new partners.

“This is an outbreak that can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risk seriously and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups. The best way to do that is to reduce the risk of exposure. That means making safe choices for yourself and others.

“For men who have sex with men, this includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners and exchanging contact details with any new partners to enable followup, if needed,” Tedros said at a briefing.

