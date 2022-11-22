Foreign investment in Mexico increases 30% from January to September 2022

The Ministry of Economy reported that from January to September 2022, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increased by 29.5 percent in Mexico compared to the same period in 2021.
According to the agency, as of the third quarter of the year, preliminary FDI shows an increase of almost 30 percent, compared to the preliminary figures for the same period of 2021.
The Economy database indicates that this figure is the highest since 1999 for a similar period.
The preliminary FDI registered to date for January-September 2022 came from 3,030 companies with foreign capital participation; 4,404 trust contracts; and, 21 foreign legal entities.
Of the total amount reported between January and September, 45.2 percent corresponded to new investments, and 43.7 percent to reinvestment of profits, while the remaining 11.1 percent came from intercompany accounts.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Tourist in Puerto Vallarta dies after falling from eighth floor of Marriott Hotel Authorities continue to work on the investigations into the death of a Marriott hotel guest who died inside the complex last weekend after falling from the eighth floor.
- The mysterious death of Shanquella, an American tourist found in Cabo San Lucas Authorities located Shanquella’s body and after carrying out the autopsy, it was determined that the cause of death was due to assault, since the woman had a broken neck and spinal cord injuries. What raised suspicion was that in the first statements of her friends, they stated that Shanquella had suffered alcohol poisoning.
- Puerto Vallarta celebrates the Mexican revolution with a parade to the delight of locals and tourists Hundreds of people, including tourists and locals who gathered on the Malecón were part of the party that took place this Sunday, in the Mexican Revolution Day parade to commemorate the start of the 1910 Mexican revolution on November 20.
- Mexico records 138% increase in COVID cases in just one week; new variant one of the most contagious Cornelius Römer, a scientist at the University of Basel, warned in early October on his Twitter account that BQ.1.1 “will drive a wave of variants in Europe and North America before the end of November” and assures that it will be one of the most contagious so far.
- Commander of Jalisco Cartel captured in the city of Tequila This Monday state authorities in Jalisco confirmed the arrest of an important commander of organized crime after an operation mounted by federal forces in the municipality of Tequila, in Jalisco. This was confirmed by the governor of Jalisco, although he said that it will be the military authorities who would provide more details on the…