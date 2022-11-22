Foreign investment in Mexico increases 30% from January to September 2022

The Ministry of Economy reported that from January to September 2022, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increased by 29.5 percent in Mexico compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the agency, as of the third quarter of the year, preliminary FDI shows an increase of almost 30 percent, compared to the preliminary figures for the same period of 2021.

The Economy database indicates that this figure is the highest since 1999 for a similar period.

The preliminary FDI registered to date for January-September 2022 came from 3,030 companies with foreign capital participation; 4,404 trust contracts; and, 21 foreign legal entities.

Of the total amount reported between January and September, 45.2 percent corresponded to new investments, and 43.7 percent to reinvestment of profits, while the remaining 11.1 percent came from intercompany accounts.

