Foreigners in Puerto Vallarta: Erosion of Local Culture, Population Displacement, Soaring Rents, and Affordable Housing Shortages

Tourism is a cornerstone of capital accumulation in Mexico, boasting impressive figures that underscore its economic significance. Last year, the country welcomed over 42 million international tourists, nine million of whom arrived via cruise ships, generating a staggering revenue of $30.809 billion.

Since the mid-20th century, the Mexican government has actively promoted tourism, particularly in beach destinations. Acapulco in the 1940s, Puerto Vallarta in the late 1960s, and Cancún during the six-year term of President Luis Echeverría Álvarez (1970-1976) are prominent examples.