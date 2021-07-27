Four holistic destinations in Mexico famous for claims of UFO sightings

Traveling is regularly a pleasant, different, and even adventurous experience. There are even tourist destinations that are considered mystical, places where it is said that flying saucers, better known as “UFOs”, have been sighted.

According to people, these are areas where unidentified objects or mystical energy claim to have been observed. However, if you don’t see a UFO, or simply don’t believe, these four places in Mexico won’t disappoint.

Atlixco, Puebla

Nestled on the slopes of the Popocatépetl volcano, this is one of the Magical Towns in Puebla, a very colorful place recognized for its flowers.

Its Aztec name means “Water in the valley or on the surface of the ground.” Residents and passers-by claimed to have allegedly caught “UFOs” in some areas of the state, such as the Cerro de San Miguel, which is home to this little town.

Some other attractions of Atlixco are: Convento del Carmen, dating from the 16th century, the Iglesia de la Merced built in 1680 with an important pictorial collection, the Capilla de la Tercera Orden, with a magnificent baroque altarpiece or the Temple and Convent of Santa Clear.

Peña de Bernal, Querétaro

This site has even been named by some as “land of UFOs”, with an approximate height of 300 meters, this large rock formation is located in the Sierra Gorda Queretana and is one of the most visited places at any time of year, but above all during the Spring Equinox, every March 21, because the nature of the place allows the charge of energy in its surroundings.

According to witnesses, “visitors” have been captured in this area, who usually float to one side of the rock. Some adventurers have even affirmed that it is a region that served as a landing base for interplanetary ships.

Whether it is true or not, the Peña de Bernal is one of the most incredible tourist destinations in Querétaro. Tourists can marvel at beautiful panoramic views upon reaching the top or hire specialized guides for rappelling or other adventure activities.

This monolith is considered the third-largest in the world, only after the Rock of Gibraltar, located in Spain, or the Sugarloaf Mountain, located in Brazil.

Zone of Silence, Durango

Located in the central area of ​​Durango, in the Bolson de Mapimí, a region of extreme nature, where the states of Chihuahua, Durango, and Coahuila meet, the Zone of Silence offers one of the most extraordinary shows during the night with a Meteor Shower, which is most appreciated during the months of October and November.

In addition, it has become famous for strange phenomena in its surroundings, since there are people who claim to have seen UFOs.

History tells that this area was a seabed, so fossils have still been found in its vicinity.

Here, you can go horseback riding, camp, and appreciate starlit skies, among other activities.

According to the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Mapimí means “high stone or high hill” and is one of the regions with great natural and historical wonders to explore. The area joined the Magic Towns program in 2012.

Tepoztlán, Morelos

Tepoztlán is also a magical town, in the state of Morelos, and is called the “land of mysticism.”

In this Morelos site, its famous Cerro del Tepozteco shines, where it is said that UFO’s have been observed.

In addition, some tourism sites offer special packages to visit the place, where you can have a picnic in the middle of the vegetation and talk exchange your extraterrestrial stories.