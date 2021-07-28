More than 28 thousand young people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Puerto Vallarta

Vaccination against Covid 19 continues for the 18-29-year-old age group in Puerto Vallarta, where more than 28,000 people have been inoculated.

According to information from the head of the Eighth Sanitary Region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, Jaime Álvarez Zayas, since the vaccination day began on Thursday, July 22, more than 28,000 people had been vaccinated.

“The Vaccination Day has been successful, more than 28,000 doses of Sinovac applied in 3 days, this represents 28,000 people who reduced the risk of being hospitalized or presenting serious complications from Covid 19,” he published on social networks.

Even so, we must continue to take care of ourselves, adds the doctor, who thanked all the people who have made this titanic work possible.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,638 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,154 active cases.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while the local IMSS Hospital is at 91% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the General Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 78% occupancy.

Get our daily news delivered by email every morning! SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Trending News