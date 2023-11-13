Four-Meter Crocodile in Puerto Vallarta Captured After Violently Amputating a Man’s Arm

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a high-stakes operation on Sunday night, emergency services successfully captured a four-meter-long crocodile in the Ameca River, near the screening plant behind the Jardines del Sol subdivision in San José del Valle, Bahía de Banderas. The capture was precipitated by a violent encounter on Saturday afternoon, wherein the reptile attacked and severely injured a man, leading to the amputation of his arm.
Citizen Protection and Firefighters from Nayarit and Bahía de Banderas conducted the operation after being alerted to the presence of the dangerous animal. Initial efforts to . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.