Four of six missing youths from Puerto Vallarta found

Christofer Erwin Guzmán Inda, Isabel Topete Encinas, Maximiliano Lorenzo and Kevin Martínez Santos, four of the six young people who disappeared in Puerto Vallarta, were located this Sunday, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

The agency indicated that the four are in good health and are with their families, although no further information has been provided.

“Early this Sunday the Prosecutor’s Office received information that the young people had returned to their homes in good health, so the agent of the Public Ministry initiated the corresponding protocols in order to corroborate the information,” said the Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

On Sunday afternoon, staff from the Special Prosecutor for Missing Persons managed to contact three of the young people to confirm that they were already in the company of their relatives.

The four young people were reported missing by their families on May 21, after they went to a party and one of them managed to send a message warning that they had been tricked into taking them to Guadalajara.

On May 18, the disappearance in Puerto Vallarta of the young Ignacio Luna González and Ricardo Luna was also reported, whose whereabouts are still unknown.