Four young people from Puerto Vallarta missing

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the disappearance of four young people from Puerto Vallarta, who lost communication with their families on May 21.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

The agency reported that it had already opened an investigation for the disappearance of three young men and a young woman, who were heading to Guadalajara from Puerto Vallarta when they went missing.

According to the state agency, relatives of the young people contacted the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Disappeared Persons (FEPD) in order to file a complaint for their disappearance, reporting that the last contact with any of the missing people was from the female, informing family she was going to a party with friends in Guadalajara.

The young people boarded a vehicle in a shopping center located in the hotel zone of Puerto Vallarta, in which they were transported to the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

“After expanding the search actions in the state capital as well as other municipalities, where according to the data obtained so far, it is known that the young people reached their final destination in Guadalajara,” said the Prosecutor’s office through a statement.

They added that so far different operations have been carried out both in Puerto Vallarta and in various parts of the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, although so far there is no information on the whereabouts of the young people.

“Throughout this process, the FEPD has maintained permanent contact with the families of the young people, with the aim of informing them of its progress,” said the State Prosecutor’s Office.

Unofficially, it was learned that at least six young people were actually missing, and although the Prosecutor’s Office did not confirm the names of the four people who are confirmed missing, it is presumed that they are Christopher Erwin Guzmán, 16 years old, Kevin Martínez 20, Maximiliano Lorenzo, 18, and Isabel Topete, 17, who apparently were brought to the city “to work for a month,” according to relatives of the young people.

Jalisco has also become a red zone of violence, besieged by organized crime and more than 12,637 families desperately looking for a missing person. Jalisco has the most disappearances in Mexico.

The state is controlled by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful crime groups, to whom a good part of the disappearances have been attributed.

According to the official statistics of the National Registry of Disappeared and Unavailable Persons of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), most of the disappeared are between 15 and 30 years old. In fact, several of the last cases of disappearance in the entity have had young people and adolescents as protagonists.

On May 15, the Commission for the Search for Missing Persons in Jalisco published the files to locate 16-year-old Roxana Dávalos; Flor Kenya Nuño Vazquez , 14 , and Beatriz Esmeralda Galvez, 15, and Gloria Martinez, 16, who were last seen in San Agustin, Tlajomulco.

In March 2021, Abraham and José de Jesús Covarrubias, two young brothers and students, were kidnapped from their home in Tonalá, after having participated in a confrontation with subjects who have not yet been identified.