Free sailing classes in Puerto Vallarta for children and adolescents offered by Mexico’s Navy

The Sailing Training Center of Puerto Vallarta (Cencavela), of the Eighth Naval Zone, promotes an activity that encourages sportsmanship, which is an excellent opportunity for children and adolescents, according to the director of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen.

The official highlighted the importance of promoting this training among citizens, which promotes the rapprochement of the Mexican Navy with the community and instills in Mexican youth a taste for physical activity.

Vice Admiral José Nicolás Aguayo Ramírez, commander of the Eighth Naval Zone, stressed that one of the functions of the Secretary of the Navy is to spread naval education, “on the Pacific coast, we have two sailing schools, in Acapulco and Puerto Vallarta. We have some sailboats, children from 8 to 15 years old attend and it is a very nice activity that spreads values and strength, has contact with nature, bases the spirit of youth”.

It is the only sailing school in Puerto Vallarta that offers this training completely free of charge to the population, where the only requirement is that the children know how to swim. The project was born in 2012 and the classes are offered at the Naval Zone facilities from Monday to Friday, in the afternoon. “We invite you to come experience it, it is an expensive sport, but our school is free.”

Banderas Bay is one of the best places in the world for sailing, so training not only promotes the benefits of this sport and nautical culture but can also be the beginning of a career.

In fact, the students have participated in regattas with good results and have the example of the crew of the Poseidon boat, which in the recent Mexican Oceanic Regatta Circuit held here, for the first time won first place for SEMAR, in the Class FARR 40, showing very outstanding competitive growth.

The team leader, Ship Captain Fausto Olivares Huerta, who is also the director of Cencavela Acapulco, attributed this result to effort and discipline, “we have been participating for many years with preparation and perseverance, but our greatest effort is to spread the nautical culture and sailor, in the schools we prepare the boys and girls and those with the greatest aptitudes can go on to belong to the sailing team of the Secretary of the Navy and at some point represent Mexico. We are aligned to make good and productive people”.

