French couple reported missing while on vacation in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas

A French couple, Assya Madjour and Michel Amado, disappeared on September 12 in the area of ​​San Cristóbal de las Casas, in Chiapas, where they were on a “spiritual” journey, as explained by Mawel Madjour in a Facebook post searching for any information about the couple’s whereabouts.

“Urgently, we are looking for Assya Madjour and her husband Michel Amado, French,” reads the publication in Viajando a Chiapas. “They haven’t given any news since September 12. They are in Chiapas, they are supposed to be in a spiritual center in the San Cristóbal area.”

Additionally, Mawel Madjour shared a series of photos with the intention that anyone who recognizes them will provide information on their whereabouts.

So far, the authorities in Chiapas have not issued information regarding the possible disappearance of the couple.

Violence in Mexico is one of the reasons some people from other nations are afraid to visit the country. At the end of 2021, a video went viral on social networks showing that an armed command detained two travelers. The moment was captured by a camera installed in the car of the tourists, identified as Aaron and Logan.

Despite this, and after the pandemic, the country is beginning to recover in tourism. On June 20, the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, reported that Mexico is in second place worldwide in terms of recovery of international tourist arrivals during the first quarter of 2022, behind Turkey.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN