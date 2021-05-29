Fugitive on the run for 11 years caught in Puerto Vallarta

A man who was indicted more than a decade ago for intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms of marijuana has been arrested by federal authorities.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Joseph Salvano, 72, was arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He is awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

Authorities say Salvano was indicted in 2010 along with 15 other individuals on drug conspiracy charges relating to the distribution of marijuana.

The U.S. Marshals Service received a tip last year that Salvano was in Mexico. U.S. and Mexican authorities worked together to locate Salvano.

“For more than ten years Joseph Salvano has been on the run from law enforcement trying to dodge justice for the many lives his criminal endeavors have ruined throughout Northern Ohio,” said Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. “This apprehension is a credit to the U.S. Marshals Service and should put all criminals on notice that neither time nor distance will deter us.”

