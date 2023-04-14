Fungal Outbreak Raises Concerns for Patrimonial Mummies of Guanajuato

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The recent exhibition of the patrimonial collection of the mummies of Guanajuato at the Tianguis Turístico in Mexico City has sparked concern among experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The exhibition, which drew over 5,000 visitors on its first day alone, featured the remains of ancient inhabitants of the city, preserved naturally through the lack of oxygen and humidity exchange with the outside world. However, the experts observed signs of fungal colonies on at least one of the mummified bodies, raising concerns about potential infectious risks to visitors and workers.

According to INAH, the institution did not receive any request for authorization or advice on the handling and transfer of the mummified bodies for the exhibition. The lack of control in the minimum essential care has caused worries about the conservation of the heritage of the mummies. The experts suggest that the 57 mummified bodies in the Museum of the Mummies (MUMO) require specialized attention, and the commission made up of four experts is working to restore their identity and dignity.

The heritage of the mummies of Guanajuato is considered one of the most extraordinary that a city can have, but their exact identities are unknown. The collection has 57 bodies of ancient inhabitants of the city, exhumed from the Santa Paula cemetery. Their state of mummification is explained by the lack of exchange of oxygen and humidity with the outside of the drawers.

Last year, the city of Guanajuato faced controversy over the construction of the new MUMO, a building proposed by the mayor with an investment of $200 million pesos. The representative of Unesco in Mexico warned that the progress of the new museum could modify the exceptional universal value of the city of Guanajuato and that the works should be reported to the World Heritage Committee.

This recent incident with the exhibition in Mexico City highlights the importance of proper preservation and management of cultural heritage. The mummies of Guanajuato are a significant archaeological mystery, and their protection and dignification are crucial to their continued preservation for future generations to appreciate and study. It is crucial that institutions take necessary precautions and seek expert advice to ensure the safe handling and exhibition of such valuable cultural treasures.