General Hospital of Puerto Vallarta near saturation levels

Active cases of coronavirus, Covid-19, have been on the rise and three hospitals in Jalisco have become saturated with patients.

According to the latest report from the Federal Health Secretariat (Ssa), issued on October 20, the General Hospital Regional 45 of the IMSS, the General Hospital of Puerto Vallarta of the ISSSTE, and the Military Nursing of Zapopan de la Sedena are currently at 100% hospital occupation.

Although the Ssa does not detail the beds that were enabled in each of the medical units, it explains that the figures correspond to general beds, that is, those that do not have a ventilator. Of the six beds used exclusively for Covid19 patients in the General Hospital of Puerto Vallarta, three are occupied.

Statewide, the number of beds currently occupied is at least two for every 10 reserved for care with ventilatory support for patients with the Sars-Cov2 virus that causes the Covid-19 disease. That is beds reserved exclusively for the treatments of COVID-19 patience.

In addition, there are hospitals overflowing with infected people, there are others that are very close to reaching the limit, including private ones, according to the report. Private hospital cases in Mexico are not reported by the Federal Government.

Hospital Real San José reported 77 percent occupancy, followed by the General Regional Hospital 110 de Oblatos, of the IMSS, with 73 percent.

And the Sedena is not far behind, as the specialties unit of the Guadalajara Military Hospital reported 72 percent.

Other hospitals are at half their capacity, such as the General Hospital of Guadalajara 46, with 54 percent, and the Regional Hospital of Yahualica stands out from the Ssa, with 50 percent.

From October 19 – as far as the Ssa makes the last cut – Jalisco has accumulated 4,129 active cases of Covid-19; people who have had signs and symptoms of the virus in the last 14 days. A figure that has represented a new record for the State.

The Ssa collected data from 52 hospital units, of which thirteen chose not to disclose their occupation percentage.