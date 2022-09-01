Girls from 10 to 19 years old disappear the most in Mexico

Girls and adolescents under the age of 20 are the ones who register the most disappearances in Mexico, according to the Data Cívica study published this week.

This was what Data Cívica found based on data on missing persons from the federal government.

Between 2006 and 2022, 214,646 people have been reported missing throughout the country.

Of that total, 40 percent still remain in missing person status; 56 percent of the people were found alive, and 4 percent were found dead.

However, of the number of missing persons in the country, Data Cívica highlights that 56 percent corresponds to reports of girls and adolescents between 10 and 19 years of age.

This year, several cases of disappearances and killings of young women have gained national attention, such as the case of Debanhi Escobar, 18 years old, in Nuevo León; Valeria Carrillo Jasso, 20 years old, disappeared and found dead in Baja California Sur; Salma Arely, 20 years old, disappeared and found dead in Querétaro; among many other cases, such as Frida Alondra, Laura Yanet, Ana Laura Ortíz and more.

As for men, those who suffer the most disappearances are between 30 and 44 years old, with 29 percent of all reported disappearances.

The number of girls and adolescents reported missing is higher than that of their counterparts, that is, boys and adolescent boys between the ages of 10 and 19, who represent 18.3 percent of the cases.

What is happening with the disappearances of girls and young women in Mexico?

The organization highlighted that Mexico is facing its worst crisis of disappearances of girls, female adolescents, and young women since government figures (specifically from the RNPDNO) show an increase year after year.

“In the first quarter of 2022, the rate of missing adolescent women was 2.6 per 100,000 women; 26 percent higher than that of the same period in 2021 and 44 percent higher than that of 2019″, they indicated in their report.

Data Cívica highlights that of the total number of girls and female adolescents reported (56 percent of the cases), 62.6 percent of them are found alive and 16.6 percent are found dead.

And it is people between 20 and 44 years old, both men and women with reports of disappearance, who are most frequently found dead or who remain in missing status.

Where do people disappear in Mexico?

The organization points out that Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, and Colima are the states with the highest accumulated rate of disappearances of men, between 2006 and 2022.

And only this 2022, the highest rate of disappearance of men is found in Zacatecas; Until July, 63 of them have disappeared for every 100 thousand inhabitants.

The study ‘Data to find those who are missing’ has data from the National Registry of Disappeared or Non-Located Persons (RNPDNO), updated until July 2022, and was shared by the organization on the International Day of Victims of Forced Disappearance, which is commemorated on August 30.

