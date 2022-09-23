Government of Puerto Vallarta and SETAC propose joint work

The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta and the civil association SETAC, LGBTQ Community Center, agreed to follow up on a series of joint work proposals for the benefit of the community Puerto Vallarta.

Víctor Espíndola, director of institutional development of SETAC, made the proposals so that the municipal government contributes at the local level to the implementation of the protocol for promotion and prevention, primary care, and referral of possible cases in relation to the monkeypox health emergency.

Likewise, implement a prevention strategy for those people who suffer sexual assault or rape and receive the treatment known as PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), that is, to avoid HIV infection after a violent act of this type in the first 72 hours of the event.

Another request is to have a government office for sexual diversity, “a window for municipal services aimed at the population of sexual diversity. It does not imply an additional budget, but the articulation of actions with the different municipal dependencies”.

SETAC also proposed a collaboration agreement with the Civil Registry to offer sexually transmitted disease detection tests to people interested in getting married, so that they “know their sexual health fully before signing the commitment.”

At another point, in order to claim sexual pleasure as a fundamental right of people, he stated that “there is a myth that people with disabilities do not have the right to pleasure, sexual life, but in reality, physical disability is not an impediment so that they can have medical consultations and counseling to improve their sexual health. We at Setac have a program aimed at this” and the support of the municipality was requested.

Finally, they requested that the public security authorities, based on protocol, not make arbitrary arrests based on sexual orientation and gender diversity. “We must also assume that many people excuse themselves because of their sexual orientation and gender diversity to commit administrative offenses and then accuse the authorities of discrimination. There are already protocols so that the authorities are not accused of something they did not commit.”

Víctor Espíndola concluded by pointing out that it is a series of broad issues, “we are confident and committed to being addressed and we thank the mayor for the disposition and the space.”

The director of the Municipal DIF System, Roberto Ramos Vázquez, will follow up on the issues presented at the meeting, which was also attended by the director of Citizen Security, Captain Eloy Girón; the official of the Civil Registry, Jaime Castillo Copado; the coordinator of Comusida, José Ascención Topete González, and the director of the Municipal Institute for Women, Maricela Joya Camacho.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN