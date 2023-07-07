Green Patrol of Puerto Vallarta’s Citizen Security Police Steps Up in Wildlife Protection Efforts

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Green Patrol unit of the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Police Station has been making commendable strides in addressing concerns about local flora and fauna in the region.
The team, which operates in three shifts, has tackled 761 genuine wildlife-related reports over the past six months. This figure also includes the handling of 210 false reports.
Canine-related incidents formed a large part of their agenda with 87 reports of aggressive dogs, 74 dog bites, and 40 injured dogs among other cases. The patrol also attended to numerous reports involving neglected . . .
