Tropical Storm Looms Over Jalisco and Colima Coasts: Heavy Rains and High Temperatures Expected Across Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua) warns of a likely cyclone forming off the coasts of Jalisco and Colima due to the confluence of tropical wave number 9 and a zone of low pressure. This weather pattern is expected to induce substantial rains across the west of Mexico.

Tropical wave number 10, moving across the center and south of Mexico, will maintain conditions conducive to heavy, and at times severe, rains. This is coupled with an increased chance of electric shocks and possible hailstorms, affecting these regions and the . . .

