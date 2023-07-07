Puerto Vallarta Aims to Promote City Markets as Tourist Activities

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Advisory Council convened on Thursday, making significant headway in discussions around economic development and tourism in the region. The meeting also marked the formal integration of the Marina Vallarta Residents Association into the council.

Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, spearheaded the meeting on behalf of Mayor and Council President Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez. Representatives from various sectors and organizations were in attendance.

The newly inducted Marina Vallarta Residents Association, represented by Antonio García López, expressed gratitude for the . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...