Guelaguetza 2025 dates announced for Oaxaca’s iconic festival

Discover Guelaguetza 2025 dates in Oaxaca—set for July 21 and 28—with April selection visits, festival highlights, dance line-up, and ticket updates

The Guelaguetza—a vibrant celebration of Oaxaca’s 16 indigenous peoples—is back in 2025 with its signature Lunes del Cerro and its Octava scheduled for Monday, July 21, and Monday, July 28, respectively. Organized by the state’s Secretariat of Tourism, these two flagship performances bring together color-soaked dances, time-honored music, and richly embroidered costumes in Oaxaca city’s streets and at the hilltop Auditorio Guelaguetza.

Communities began their journey to next summer’s festival this spring. Ninety delegations representing the Mixtec, Zapotec, Mazatec, Chinantec, and 12 other ethno-linguistic groups have already registered. Evaluation visits took place over three weekends—April 4–6, April 11–12, and April 25–27—to assess each group’s readiness. Intercultural advisers native to Oaxaca’s eight regions oversaw the selections, ensuring each dance troupe and music ensemble meets the festival’s standards of authenticity and artistic quality.

Traditions at Guelaguetza range from the rhythmic stomp of La Puma, native to the Central Valleys, to the graceful steps of Flor de Piña from Tuxtepec. Audiences will also witness Putla’s Carnival Putleco, Huajuapan’s Jarabe Mixteco, and the Isthmus’s La Sandunga. Beyond dance, the festival opens each Lunes del Cerro with the unofficial anthem “Dios nunca muere,” when spectators wave straw hats in unison—a moment many consider the heart of the celebration.

A beloved opening act returns the evening before each Monday performance: the theatrical retelling of “Donají, la leyenda.” This romantic-tragedy play recounts the love between Mixtec prince Nucano and Zapotec princess Donají, set against the birth of Oaxaca’s cultural fusion. Under floodlights, actors transform the Guelaguetza auditorium into a stage where myth and history intertwine.

Ticket sales are expected to begin in May, though exact dates and prices remain pending official release. Visitors are advised to monitor the Oaxaca state tourism website and local media for updates. Last year, tickets for the Lunes del Cerro sold out within days, so early planning is essential for those hoping to secure seats in the tiered auditorium or along the balcony-lined streets of downtown.

Guelaguetza’s impact goes beyond performance nights. The festival generates vital income for artisans, dancers, and local businesses. Hotels, restaurants, and tour operators see a surge in bookings, while craftspeople from remote villages showcase hand-woven textiles, black clay pottery, and naturally dyed garments. These economic benefits reinforce the festival’s role as both cultural preservation and community development.

As Oaxaca prepares for Guelaguetza 2025, anticipation builds among residents and travelers alike. Whether you come for the dances, the pageantry, or the chance to witness living traditions, the July 21 and 28 performances promise an unforgettable display of Mexico’s indigenous heritage. Keep an eye out for ticket announcements in May—and get ready to join one of the world’s most spectacular cultural gatherings.