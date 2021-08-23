Handicraft market burns down in Downtown Puerto Vallarta

A commercial building housing a craft market on the Puerto Vallarta boardwalk caught fire, leaving large economic losses.
The events occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday in the building located in the central area of the city.
The fire was attended by elements of the municipality’s Fire Brigade, which coordinated with elements of the State Civil Protection, managing to control the flames after midnight.
The fire spread to four locations, in addition to affecting 111 more due to smoke. The causes of the fire are unknown.
According to the authorities’ report, no people were injured due to this incident, but there were considerable economic losses.
On June 2019, another market in the city caught fire, Mercado del Mar, where large economic losses were also recorded and the cause of the accident was a failure in the electrical system, which forced the temporary closure of almost 80 percent of the property.
