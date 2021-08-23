Early morning 4.4 earthquake off the coast of Puerto Vallarta

The National Seismological System ( SSN ), reported that during the early morning hours, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was recorded southwest of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, however, the quake was not perceived in the city.

Through social networks, the SSN detailed that 131 kilometers (81 miles) southwest of Puerto Vallarta was where the earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred.

Likewise, the National Seismological System indicated that the telluric movement was registered at 4:17 in the morning of Monday, August 23.

“EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 4.4 Loc 131 km SOUTHWEST of PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL 08/23/21 04:17:55 Lat 19.80 Lon -106.15 Pf 17 km”, reported the SSN through Twitter.

Some people reported through social networks that they did feel the movement that the National Seismological System ( SSN ) announced.

There are no reports of damage.

