Happy Pride Month: Baja California becomes second state this month to legalizes same-sex marriage

With 17 votes in favor, four against and one abstention, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the Congress of Baja California approved rulings 59 and 60 that reform the State Constitution and Civil Code to legalize same-sex marriages.

The modifications establish that marriage is the union of two people, and not just between a man and a woman. In the morning, collectives from the LGBTTTIQ + community displayed a giant rainbow flag in front of the Baja California congress esplanade.

The recognition of same-sex marriage in Baja California comes after a long struggle in the current local legislature, which twice rejected the initiative of Congresswoman Cano Núñez with strong opposition from the National Action Party (PAN).

Prior to the vote, the organizations All Out and the Political Front of Young Women of Baja California came together to demonstrate in favor of marriage equality at the national level.

“Baja California had been fighting for equal marriage for ten years and in 2020 there was only one vote left for its approval. Today, a year later, I feel happy about the decision of the Congress,” said Karolyna Pollorena, spokeswoman for the Young Women’s Political Front from Baja California.

The approval of equal marriage in Sinaloa and Baja California becomes relevant because it occurs in June, considered the month of pride of sexual diversity.

