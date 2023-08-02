Health Commission to Address Puerto Vallarta’s Most Contaminated Beach Unsuitable for Swimming

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - With the onset of the summer holiday season, the Puerto Vallarta City Hall's Health Commission is stepping up to address concerns regarding the contamination of the popular Holi Beach, which last week was issued a warning as unsuitable for swimming.

"We understand that health matters primarily rest with the State, but the municipality has a role to play too," stated Candelaria Tovar, president of the Municipal Health Commission. "We plan to develop a comprehensive program to sanitize the beach, ensuring it meets the required standards for the many tourists hoping to enjoy its waters."

