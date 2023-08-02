Hurricane Dora Intensifies, Expected to Reach Category 3, Poses No Threat to Mexican Coast

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that Hurricane Dora, now a Category 1 storm, was recorded approximately 840 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and 895 kilometers southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, as of 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The hurricane is currently showing maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 185 km/h. It continues to move westwards at a speed of 26 km/h.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.