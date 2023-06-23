Health Units Report Increased Heat-Related Illnesses Amidst Puerto Vallarta Heatwave

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Despite sizzling temperatures soaring over 30 degrees Celsius, creating a perceived heat of above 40 degrees, health units in the region have reported a five to ten percent increase in heat-related illnesses, with no recorded cases of heatstroke yet, according to Jaime Álvarez Zayas, Director of the VIII Sanitary Region.

Álvarez Zayas clarified that the recently released information from the SSJ regarding 95 cases linked to the current heatwave is not exclusive to Puerto Vallarta. The confusion, he stated, arises due to the SSJ’s policy of documenting information by health regions rather . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...