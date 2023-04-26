Healthcare for All: Puerto Vallarta Opens Free Medical Office

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Access to quality healthcare is a right that everyone should have. That’s why the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, has inaugurated a free municipal medical office in Las Palmas. Learn more about this initiative and its impact on the community.
Ensuring that all individuals have access to medical attention is a top priority, and it is a right that everyone should have. With this in mind, the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, opened a free municipal medical office in the Las Palmas delegation on Monday.
This is the second active clinic in the area, and others will soon be inaugurated in Boca de Tomatlán and Las Mojoneras. The clinics will be staffed by a general practitioner, and later on, nutritionists and psychologists will be available as well.
The Las Palmas office is located at 15 de Mayo No.285, next to the office of the municipal delegation. During the opening ceremony, Professor Michel emphasized the importance of bringing medical care closer to the community, ensuring that everyone has access to the care they need.
“I am proud to provide our people in Las Palmas with this service, staffed by health professionals who will provide quality care. Our goal is to offer our community a space where they receive the care they need to live a healthy and dignified life,” he said.
These services will be free for everyone. “In the event of an emergency in Puerto Vallarta, we can also provide support. I encourage you to spread the word with your neighbors, friends, and relatives that a free medical office is available in Las Palmas,” added Professor Michel.
Dr. Salvador Flores Navarro, the head of the Municipal Medical Services, emphasized that health is a right, and that care should be free and of good quality. “Professor Michel has instructed us to provide close medical attention to the inhabitants of this delegation, with a focus on managing chronic degenerative diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Starting tomorrow, we will provide first-level services coordinated with the health sector to treat diseases at different levels,” he said.
Dr. Ulises Ruiz Miranda, the coordinator of Medical Offices, underscored Professor Michel’s concern for individuals in need of medical attention. “We are opening this office for the inhabitants of Las Palmas, and we are committed to providing free medical consultations and care. We will begin consultations tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and all services, including medicines, will be free.”
After the ribbon-cutting, a guided tour was conducted to showcase the space and the services it will offer. María de Jesús López Delgado, the president of the Municipal DIF system, Juana Jazmín Muñoz Ruelas, the municipal delegate of Las Palmas, Dr. Karen Mejía, who will attend the office, as well as councilors and officials, were also present at the event.
Trending News on PVDN
- Tactical Group tours the streets of Puerto Vallarta in security operations Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Tactical Operations Group (GOT) of the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Commission is actively working to maintain public order and ensure the safety of both residents and tourists in the municipality.
- Puerto Vallarta Ranks Among Top Five Safest Tourist Cities in Mexico According to Cicotur Puerto Vallarta ranks among the top five tourist cities in Mexico with the best rating of public safety by its inhabitants.
- Puerto Vallarta Protesters Release Main Avenue After Hours-Long Blockade; Tourist Walk to Airport With Luggage Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - After nearly six hours of blocking the main avenue of Puerto Vallarta, protesters who oppose the vehicle verification program promoted by the state government have cleared the lanes of the main avenue. The day was marked by some tense moments, with attempts at violence that fortunately did not escalate. However, the…
- Exploring the otherworldly beauty of Mexico’s Naica Cave: The largest crystals in the world The Naica Cave, located in the Chihuahuan desert of Mexico, is a geological wonder that continues to awe visitors with its magnificent crystal formations. Discovered only recently in the year 2000, the cave boasts the largest crystals in the world, with some exceeding heights of 10 meters. The cave, also known as the Cueva de…
- Puerto Vallarta prepares to receive 200 cruise ships for the 2023 season Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, considered one of the most important tourist and cruise destinations in Mexico, announced the expected arrival of 200 cruise ships in the coming months for the 2023 cruise season. The announcement was made at the Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 international fair that took place in Florida, United States, where…
- National Seismological Service in Mexico Reported 4.2 Earthquake Off the Coast of Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - This morning an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was registered west of Puerto Vallarta, in the state of Jalisco, reported the National Seismological Service (SMN)
- Protests in Puerto Vallarta Did Not Stop a Bride From Reaching the Altar on Her Special Day Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta turned into chaos after the demonstration on Friday morning against the new vehicle inspections by the Government of Jalisco. There were several Vallarta residents who suffered from the closure of Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue, not only workers from the port and tourists, but also a bridal party who had…
- Mexico Moves Closer to a 40-hour Workweek: A Historic Step for Worker Well-being Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Mexican workers log the most hours on the job among OECD nations, but this doesn't translate to increased productivity. In response, the Constitutional Points Commission in the Chamber of Deputies has approved a proposal to cut the workweek to 40 hours and provide two days off for every five worked. Currently,…
- Protestors closed the main road in Puerto Vallarta today – Video and Live Updates Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - At 10:50 this morning, protesters closed Francisco Medina Asensio in the South-North direction, due to the protests against the responsible verification center. Continue reading live updates and videos.
- The Most Expensive Home to Sell in Riviera Nayarit Made History at $17.5 Million Dollars Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The luxury real estate market in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit has been experiencing a surge in demand, especially in tourist areas that are currently registering dynamism in the development of real estate. The latest news from the region is the sale of a residence with a record-breaking price of $17.5 million in…