Healthcare for All: Puerto Vallarta Opens Free Medical Office

Ensuring that all individuals have access to medical attention is a top priority, and it is a right that everyone should have. With this in mind, the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, opened a free municipal medical office in the Las Palmas delegation on Monday.

This is the second active clinic in the area, and others will soon be inaugurated in Boca de Tomatlán and Las Mojoneras. The clinics will be staffed by a general practitioner, and later on, nutritionists and psychologists will be available as well.

The Las Palmas office is located at 15 de Mayo No.285, next to the office of the municipal delegation. During the opening ceremony, Professor Michel emphasized the importance of bringing medical care closer to the community, ensuring that everyone has access to the care they need.

“I am proud to provide our people in Las Palmas with this service, staffed by health professionals who will provide quality care. Our goal is to offer our community a space where they receive the care they need to live a healthy and dignified life,” he said.

These services will be free for everyone. “In the event of an emergency in Puerto Vallarta, we can also provide support. I encourage you to spread the word with your neighbors, friends, and relatives that a free medical office is available in Las Palmas,” added Professor Michel.

Dr. Salvador Flores Navarro, the head of the Municipal Medical Services, emphasized that health is a right, and that care should be free and of good quality. “Professor Michel has instructed us to provide close medical attention to the inhabitants of this delegation, with a focus on managing chronic degenerative diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Starting tomorrow, we will provide first-level services coordinated with the health sector to treat diseases at different levels,” he said.

Dr. Ulises Ruiz Miranda, the coordinator of Medical Offices, underscored Professor Michel’s concern for individuals in need of medical attention. “We are opening this office for the inhabitants of Las Palmas, and we are committed to providing free medical consultations and care. We will begin consultations tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and all services, including medicines, will be free.”

After the ribbon-cutting, a guided tour was conducted to showcase the space and the services it will offer. María de Jesús López Delgado, the president of the Municipal DIF system, Juana Jazmín Muñoz Ruelas, the municipal delegate of Las Palmas, Dr. Karen Mejía, who will attend the office, as well as councilors and officials, were also present at the event.