Discovering the Wild Side of Puerto Vallarta: A Guide to Hiking in Paradise

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta is known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and delicious cuisine. But beyond the city’s lively streets, there is a world of natural beauty waiting to be explored. From lush forests and rugged mountains to pristine beaches and secluded coves, Puerto Vallarta has something for every type of hiker.
Let’s start with a few practical tips for hiking in Puerto Vallarta!
Whether you’re an experienced hiker or a novice, there are a few things to keep in mind when hiking in Puerto Vallarta.
First, be sure to bring plenty of water, sunscreen, and insect repellent. The sun in Puerto Vallarta can be intense, so it’s important to stay hydrated and protect your skin. Insect repellent is also a must, as the region is home to a variety of bugs and mosquitoes.
Second, always let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return. This is important in case of an emergency, as it will make it easier for rescue teams to locate you.
Finally, respect the environment and leave no trace. Take your trash with you and avoid damaging plants and wildlife. Puerto Vallarta is home to a diverse range of plant and animal species, and it’s important to preserve this natural beauty for future generations.
Now, let’s get hiking in Puerto Vallarta!
If you’re a nature lover looking to escape the crowds and experience the wild side of Mexico, lace up your hiking boots and hit the trails. Here are some of the best hiking destinations in Puerto Vallarta.
El Eden: A Trek Through the Jungle
El Eden is a nature lover’s paradise, with winding trails that lead through lush forests and alongside crystal-clear rivers. Located in the Sierra Madre Mountains, El Eden is just a short drive from Puerto Vallarta and offers a peaceful respite from the city’s hustle and bustle.
The hiking trail at El Eden is moderately challenging, with some steep inclines and rocky terrain. However, the views are well worth the effort. Along the way, you’ll see cascading waterfalls, natural pools, and a variety of native flora and fauna.
One of the highlights of the El Eden hiking trail is the Canopy Tour, which takes you on a thrilling zipline adventure through the treetops. Soar over the forest canopy and take in breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and rivers.
Colomitos: A Hidden Gem
If you’re looking for a secluded beach that can only be accessed by foot or by boat, Colomitos is the perfect hiking destination. Located just south of Puerto Vallarta, Colomitos is a hidden gem that offers a tranquil escape from the city’s crowds.
The hiking trail to Colomitos is relatively easy, with gentle slopes and well-marked paths. Along the way, you’ll see stunning views of the ocean and the lush tropical vegetation that lines the trail.
When you reach Colomitos, you’ll be rewarded with a secluded beach that is surrounded by towering cliffs and crystal-clear waters. Relax on the sandy shores, take a swim in the ocean, or explore the nearby caves and rock formations.
Cerro de la Cruz: A Panoramic View of Puerto Vallarta
For a challenging hike that offers panoramic views of Puerto Vallarta, head to Cerro de la Cruz. Located in the heart of the city, Cerro de la Cruz is a steep trail that leads up to a large cross at the top of a hill.
The trail at Cerro de la Cruz is challenging, with steep inclines and uneven terrain. However, the views from the top are well worth the effort. From the cross, you’ll see panoramic views of the city, the ocean, and the surrounding mountains.
If you’re not up for the hike, you can also take a funicular to the top of the hill. The funicular offers stunning views of the city and is a great alternative for those who prefer a more leisurely ascent.
Palo Maria: Waterfalls and Natural Pools
For a challenging hike through the dense forests of the Sierra Madre Mountains, head to Palo Maria. This trail offers a unique opportunity to explore the natural beauty of the region, with cascading waterfalls, natural pools, and stunning views of the bay.
The hiking trail at Palo Maria is challenging, with steep inclines and rugged terrain. However, the trail is well-marked and offers plenty of opportunities to rest and take in the views. Along the way, you’ll see a variety of native plants and animals, including tropical birds and monkeys.
One of the highlights of the Palo Maria trail is the natural pools, which offer a refreshing break from the heat of the hike. Take a dip in the crystal-clear water and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. The waterfalls along the trail are also a sight to behold, with water cascading down the rocky cliffs and into the pools below.
Las Animas: A Beach Hike
If you’re looking for a hike that ends with a stunning beach, Las Animas is the perfect destination. This moderate hike takes you through the lush forests of the Sierra Madre Mountains and ends at a secluded beach that can only be accessed by foot or by boat.
The hiking trail to Las Animas offers stunning views of the ocean and the surrounding jungle. Along the way, you’ll see a variety of native plants and animals, including tropical birds and butterflies.
When you reach Las Animas, you’ll be greeted with a pristine beach that is surrounded by towering cliffs and crystal-clear waters. Relax on the sandy shores, take a swim in the ocean, or explore the nearby caves and rock formations.
