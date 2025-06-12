Heineken investment in Yucatán drives major industrial growth

Yucatán

Heineken investment in Yucatán of $2.75 billion through 2028 follows Plan México goals and pairs with AMPIP’s $626 million for 13 new industrial parks, boosting jobs and local suppliers.

The Mexican government’s economic development push under Plan México secured two headline investments this week: brewer Heineken will pour in $2.75 billion to build a new brewery in Kanasín, Yucatán, and the Asociación Mexicana de Parques Industriales Privados (AMPIP) allocated $626 million to kick-off 13 new industrial parks. These twin moves mark a significant step toward the administration’s target of 100 industrial parks and underscore growing investor confidence in Mexico’s southeast region.

At the June 11 morning briefing at Palacio Nacional, Presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo pointed to a strong peso—trading at 18.98 MXN per US dollar—and rising inbound capital as proof that “investments keep flowing in, and trust in Mexico endures.” She highlighted that Heineken’s decision reflects confidence in Mexico’s workforce and natural resources.

Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon explained that Heineken’s project is part of Plan México’s $200 billion investment portfolio and fits the government’s strategy of relocating operations to regions with key resources. Yucatán’s abundant water supply, he noted, made Kanasín the ideal site for a state-of-the-art brewery.

Oriol Bonaclocha, CEO of Heineken Mexico, said the new plant will generate 300 direct jobs, 2,500 indirect positions and about 2,000 temporary construction roles. He underscored the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and its 135-year history in Mexico, with 18,000 employees, seven existing plants, 179 distribution centers and 17,000 Six-brand retail outlets nationwide. Before breaking ground, Heineken held consultations with local indigenous communities—making it the first firm to formally engage regional pueblos originarios on such a project.

Yucatán Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena joined by videolink praised the investment as a vote of confidence that will expand local supply chains and spur small business growth. “This partnership will strengthen our state economy and foster an ecosystem where both national and regional firms can grow together,” he said.

On the industrial-park front, AMPIP advisor and Fibra Prologis CEO Héctor Ibarzábal reported that, since October, AMPIP has launched 13 parks across Mexico with $626 million in funding. This phase advances one-thirteenth of the administration’s 100-park goal and paves the way for an additional $5 billion investment forecast in the coming years. AMPIP, celebrating 39 years, represents 143 private-sector members, covers 95 percent of the country’s industrial activity and oversees 477 existing parks across 28 states.

Industry analysts say these investments will reinforce Mexico’s position as a manufacturing hub, diversify regional economies and attract further capital inflows. As the government continues to roll out infrastructure and training programs, southeastern states like Yucatán could emerge as new growth poles. If Heineken’s brewery and the AMPIP parks meet their targets, observers forecast thousands of stable jobs and a surge in related service industries over the next decade.

