Here Come the Canadians! Flights from Canada to Puerto Vallarta Increase

Puerto Vallarta, renowned for its scenic beaches and vibrant culture, is poised for a remarkable uptick in tourism for the fall and winter seasons of 2023. Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, the director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, announced the resumption of daily flight operations from Canada, further amplifying the city's tourism prospects.
Key Canadian airlines, such as Air Canada and Westjet, are at the forefront of this tourism boost. According to Villaseñor Nolasco, Air Canada is slated to operate daily flights from Toronto and Vancouver. This connectivity is anticipated to provide an invaluable conduit . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.