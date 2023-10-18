Here Come the Canadians! Flights from Canada to Puerto Vallarta Increase

Puerto Vallarta, renowned for its scenic beaches and vibrant culture, is poised for a remarkable uptick in tourism for the fall and winter seasons of 2023. Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, the director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, announced the resumption of daily flight operations from Canada, further amplifying the city's tourism prospects.

Key Canadian airlines, such as Air Canada and Westjet, are at the forefront of this tourism boost. According to Villaseñor Nolasco, Air Canada is slated to operate daily flights from Toronto and Vancouver. This connectivity is anticipated to provide an invaluable conduit . . .

