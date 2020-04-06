“Heroes among us” during times of uncertainty

We’re living in troubled times—COVID-19 has turned everything upside down, with panic-buying and emotions running high. We’re pummeled daily by fear, the news, social media, and it seems like nothing is going to get better, at least not in the short term.

In the midst of all this uncertainty, there are some people who have remained calm, who instead of creating panic or taking advantage of the situation have kept their spirits up and lent a helping hand, people who care more about others than about themselves. They are the heroes among us!

When we think about “heroes,” we think about extraordinary people or someone with superpowers. However, anyone can be a hero.

The doctors and nurses who work even though they might get infected

In view of the global crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, agencies and institutions have joined efforts to promote staying at home to tourists, visitors, and citizens in general. But not everyone can comply with this request.

Health professionals—doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and lab technicians all need to work tirelessly, sometimes without the necessary equipment or in 24-hour work marathon days. Given their positions in the front lines of the hospital, they are more vulnerable to the COVID-19 contagion and are an example of dedication by placing their duty to society above their health.

There’s no doubt they are the true heroes in this health crisis.

The policemen and soldiers who protect the population

The National Guard has launched an awareness campaign as part of their prevention efforts and strategies against COVID-19 at the Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit International Airport, bus terminals, and shopping malls. Every day they hand out bottles of antibacterial gel and informational flyers and offer talks and training on preventive measures to avoid the spread of this virus. Due to the closures and shutdown of operations they have also redoubled their surveillance efforts and mobile patrols in shopping centers, downtown areas, jewelry stores, and the hotel zone to prevent looting, vandalism, and robberies.

Community groups

Community groups perform charitable actions throughout the year and this emergency period is no exception, which is why they’re already organizing to support the most vulnerable. This is the case in San Pancho, which just launched an initiative to help the elderly on their “San Pancho Nayarit Comunidad Participativa” page.

“To all the community that uses this page: your support is requested to identify elderly and lonely people near your homes who are vulnerable to the current situation (COVID-19) and relay this message to them. If you can, help them place a red cloth outside their homes, it will be very helpful as we be doing rounds every day to support them any way we can. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Other groups like the Punta de Mita Foundation are doing the same, which is giving its support to the communities of Higuera Blanca and Punta de Mita during this emergency.

Many other groups in Puerto Vallarta have also stepped up to help those who have been affected by the pandemic.

The person who is giving away food to those in need or to those who have lost their jobs

In times of crisis the Mexican people show our true selves. We stand by each other, we help each other, and creativity blossoms. Social networks have played an important part: people are communicating via Facebook, Twitter, and even Instagram (known for its egocentric culture) to offer their help to those who have less.

Others who cannot provide food, offer their services: “Hi, I’m a cook, I’m not working right now, but I can prepare food. I’d be happy to help.”

When all this is over, we’ll surely remember them all as heroes.

The businesses that remain open to provide services to the population

There’s a silver lining to this crisis created by COVID-10—even though many businesses have had to close, and restaurants have reduced their service, they have reorganized and sales via social networks have increased.

The supermarkets and the few convenience stores that are still open are offering delivery service; restaurants have had to “reinvent” themselves, some with special menus, selling by the kilo, and offering “takeout only.” Many of them have decided to “die in the line of duty” next to their employees and aren’t contemplating cutbacks, yet.

Fruit stands, bakeries, butchers, taco shops, etc. are all making life easier for families who have to stay at home, delivering everything we need via drivers, who are, of course, heroes as well.

Foreigners who have decided to stay here to face the pandemic instead of going home.

Every year the so-called “snowbirds” arrive at the Riviera Nayarit—North American tourists who have had a grand “romance” with Mexico for decades, migrating from the United States and Canada seeking warmer climates to shelter from the cold winters. These tourists have even made the Riviera Nayarit their second home.

Even though the vast majority have returned to their countries of origin, a large group has decided to stay and spend the emergency in Mexico. They’ve kept in touch with their families via social networks and have even joined community groups by supporting their initiatives and working shoulder-to-shoulder with their Mexican friends. Good for them!

Do you know about any other “hero” who should be recognized for their contribution in the midst of this health crisis?

