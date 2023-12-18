High Levels of Feces Detected at Six Beaches in Mexico this Holiday Season

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a bid to ensure the safety of both national and international tourists during the holiday season, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) recently conducted extensive analyses on water quality at various beaches across Mexico. The results of their investigation have been released, revealing a generally favorable scenario for beachgoers, yet with some concerning exceptions.

Cofepris, in collaboration with the State Health Risk Protection Areas (APCRS), meticulously assessed a total of 254 beaches in Mexico. Their primary objective was to gauge the levels of Enterococcus faecalis bacteria in seawater, a . . .

