Alaska Airlines receives inaugural flight from Puerto Vallarta to Las Vegas

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is rapidly increasing its international connectivity, with the latest addition being a new route to Las Vegas operated by Alaska Airlines.

The Director of the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, Cryshtian Amador Lizardi, marked the inauguration of this new route as a significant milestone for the region. Emphasizing the importance of this connection, Lizardi highlighted its potential to establish a vital link with the renowned American tourist destination, Las Vegas. Moreover, this development represents a substantial boost to passenger traffic at the airport, which has already witnessed a remarkable 10 . . .

