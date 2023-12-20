Killing Local Culture in Puerto Vallarta: Digital Nomads Effect on Gentrification and Dispossession

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Behind the romanticized image of remote work with a beachside view lies a complex issue of gentrification and dispossession in Puerto Vallarta, according to research conducted by the Centro Universitario de la Costa (CUCosta). This phenomenon has gained prominence in the wake of the pandemic, and while there is currently no specific tool to measure its extent, it is clear that the city is grappling with the consequences of an influx of digital nomads.

Mexico has emerged as the leader in hosting digital nomads in Latin America, with an estimated 90,000 individuals, as . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.