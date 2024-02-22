High Waves and Red Flags Persist in Puerto Vallarta Beaches for Third Consecutive Day

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The scenic beaches of Puerto Vallarta continue to be under the grip of the red flag warning for the third consecutive day, cautioning beachgoers of the perilous conditions attributed to towering waves.
According to Blanca Becerra, the second commander of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit stationed in Puerto Vallarta, waves measuring up to three meters have been observed, marking a notable increase in height compared to previous days. "We maintain the red flags on the beaches and remind bathers that it is not allowed to enter the sea," stated Becerra, emphasizing the critical importance of adhering to safety protocols in light of the formidable conditions. She further highlighted the presence of rip currents, compounding the hazards even for seasoned swimmers.
