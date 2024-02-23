Candlelight Puerto Vallarta: The Four Seasons Concert Series to Enchant Audiences

Puerto Vallarta is set to be serenaded by the enchanting melodies of Candlelight, a captivating concert series featuring classically trained musicians against the backdrop of hundreds of flickering LED candles. This immersive musical experience promises to transport audiences into a realm of timeless beauty and harmonious resonance.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.