Historic Milestone Achieved as Puerto Vallarta International Airport Records 6.8 Million Passengers in 2023

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Puerto Vallarta International Airport, under the management of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), has set a remarkable record in 2023 by nearly reaching 6.8 million passengers. This milestone represents a significant achievement, surpassing the figures from the previous year by an impressive 9.4 percent.

Throughout the year 2023, the airport consistently maintained its growth trajectory. In December alone, it hosted 700,500 passengers, reflecting a 4.6 percent increase compared to December 2022. This December performance also earned Puerto Vallarta International Airport the distinction of being the third . . .

