Holi Beach in Puerto Vallarta Hosts First-ever Kite Festival

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – At Holi Beach in Puerto Vallarta, several families came together for the inaugural Kite Festival, taking advantage of gentle breezes and warm sunlight to send their vibrant kites soaring into the sky.

The event was designed to foster family bonding through the age-old pastime of kite flying. The festival’s organizer explained that kites are traditional toys that encourage togetherness while also allowing creativity to take flight, as parents teach their children the art of kite flying.

In the festival’s first edition, 18 children between the ages of seven and twelve took part, accompanied by their parents. Participants crafted kites using tissue paper, hemp thread, glue, and slender sticks, and then set them aloft to experience the thrill of harnessing the wind’s power.

Teenagers who didn’t enter the kite competition still enjoyed the day’s festivities, which included refreshing beverages and meals courtesy of the Oasis restaurant, along with fruit distributed to both participants and spectators.

Tents had been set up on the beach, providing tables, chairs, and kite-making supplies. Jorge García, along with co-organizers Carmen Velazco Legarreta and Patricio Flores González Luna, served as kite assembly instructors and led the effort to revive this traditional game.

Dulce Rebeca Tenorio Colín took home the prize for the longest flight time. Citlali Yamaleth Huerta Bernal’s kite reached the highest altitude, and she also won a raffle for a boat ride on Bahía Alegre. Alexa Daniela Martinez Pineda’s imaginative design earned her the award for the most creative kite, and Luka Sebastián Trujillo Jiménez won a raffle for a breakfast at Freddy’s Tucán restaurant.

Get more from PVDN and support local media at the same time! Subscribe today for only $29.99 yearly and get access to subscription-based articles, fewer ads, the PVDN Newsletter, and access to the PVDN Podcast. Subscribe Now!