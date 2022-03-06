Hospitalizations in Jalisco drop to pre-omicron levels

Hospital occupancy due to COVID-19 in Jalisco fell to levels similar to those registered before the arrival of the omicron variant.
The database of the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) accounts for 133 patients in public hospitals and 15 in private hospitals. The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) cares for 92 people, in hospitals dependent on the SSJ there are 17; in the Civil Hospitals of Guadalajara there are 20 and in facilities of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) there are four.
The Radar Jalisco system reported 997 more positive infections, totaling 570,912 cases in the last two years.
The record of active cases continues to drop, which corresponds to people who have presented symptoms in the last 14 days, the federal platform registers 836 infections, a thousand less than two weeks ago.
In the first five days of March, 174 deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed, the accumulated since the beginning of the health contingency reached 19,047 deaths officially notified.
Starting next Monday, Jalisco turns green at the epidemic risk traffic light of the Federal Ministry of Health, the lowest level of contagion on the federal government’s warning system for COVID-19 community spread.
