Hotel occupancy in Puerto Vallarta sees recovery as world begins to live with COVID-19

After the economic recession that was experienced worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the figures of the tourist recovery are encouraging, proof of this is the data provided by the comparison of hotel occupancy carried out by the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development of the Puerto Vallarta City Council.

The analysis compares the month of February 2021 with February 2022, highlighting that while in that period last year there was an average monthly occupancy of 28.30%, which meant 82,962 occupied rooms and an average income of $192,995,541 pesos. For the current year, there was a 72.18% average monthly hotel occupancy, with 217,117 occupied rooms and an average income of $672,596,000 pesos.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.

Achieving an additional 43.88% in terms of hotel occupancy speaks of the recovery, the hotel industry had 134,155 more rooms occupied than in the same period last year, and compared to the economic income for the city was increased by almost $500 million pesos.

The head of the agency, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, highlighted that on weekends an excellent average of over 87 percent was reached, “which speaks highly of the destination, the tourist influx is increasing, the flights arriving at our city ​​are doing it with very good occupation”.

The official indicated that national tourism is responding very positively to Puerto Vallarta, which is observed both in domestic flights and in the arrival of cars from different entities of the Republic.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN