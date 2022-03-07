Puerto Vallarta lifeguards complete international certification

A group of Lifeguards of the Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection and Fire Department is today is nationally and internationally certified, having achieved 14 consecutive years of certification that accredits the rescuers in lifeguard duties, with the standards of international guidelines, for the good of the community and its visitors.

The certification was announced by the head of this institution, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, during the closing of the “Ocean Lifeguard” recertification course and the delivery of certificates to the 22 participating elements.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.

With the presence of councilor Sara Mosqueda Torres, President of the Public Safety and Transit Building Commission, on behalf of the Mayor, the official acknowledged the support of instructor Ignacio González González, president of the Mexican Federation of Water Rescue (FMSRA), and the Aquatic Rescue Association AC, who assured that the group of Vallarta lifeguards is not only one of the best nationally, but also worldwide, which meets the standards established by the International Federation of Rescue and First Aid (ILS) for its acronym in English.

The Mayor of Vallarta congratulated the rescuers for this certification and in turn recognized the work they do in and out of the water, to minimize the loss of human lives, especially during the holiday seasons when the beaches of the port are more crowded and every visitor expects to enjoy themselves and return home well.

The activities for the recertification of the Lifeguards began last Thursday in the Olympic pool of the Alfonso Díaz Santos sports unit and the Camarones beach, where they carried out various tests of aquatic skills, first aid knowledge, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and water safety strategies, among other theoretical and practical aspects.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN