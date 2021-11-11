Hotels in Puerto Vallarta will operate at 100%

The tourism industry in Puerto Vallarta will increase its capacity, an example is that hotels will be able to operate at 100% of their occupancy.

The decrease in infections by Covid-19 in the destination prompted the decision of the Jalisco Health Board to increase capacities; which will be favorable for the tourist and economic recovery.

For a month, the authorities will be analyzing the results of this adjustment to the Health Plan.

Hotels in Puerto Vallarta will go from an occupancy of 80% to 100%, respecting 80% in common areas and in the convention centers within the complexes.

In the case of restaurants, they will now open their facilities to 90%, previously they operated at 65%.

The bars and clubs that operated at 40% will currently accept 75% of their capacity.

The capacity in the convention and congress venues also increased, they will receive 4,000 people simultaneously and up to 10,000 visitors per day. Previously there were 3,000 people simultaneously and up to 6,000 per day.

Event rooms will now be open to 50% or up to 400 people indoors and 80% outdoors up to 800 people. Previous operations were with 300 people indoors and 600 outdoors.

In the case of museums, galleries, and cultural centers, the capacity will be 85%, previously 75%.

The expectations of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust for the month of November remain positive. 2,000 operations are expected to arrive at the airport, from 11 Mexican cities, 19 from the United States, nine from Canada, and two from Europe.

