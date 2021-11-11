The tourism industry in Puerto Vallarta will increase its capacity, an example is that hotels will be able to operate at 100% of their occupancy.
The decrease in infections by Covid-19 in the destination prompted the decision of the Jalisco Health Board to increase capacities; which will be favorable for the tourist and economic recovery.
For a month, the authorities will be analyzing the results of this adjustment to the Health Plan.
Hotels in Puerto Vallarta will go from an occupancy of 80% to 100%, respecting 80% in common areas and in the convention centers within the complexes.
In the case of restaurants, they will now open their facilities to 90%, previously they operated at 65%.
The bars and clubs that operated at 40% will currently accept 75% of their capacity.
The capacity in the convention and congress venues also increased, they will receive 4,000 people simultaneously and up to 10,000 visitors per day. Previously there were 3,000 people simultaneously and up to 6,000 per day.
Event rooms will now be open to 50% or up to 400 people indoors and 80% outdoors up to 800 people. Previous operations were with 300 people indoors and 600 outdoors.
In the case of museums, galleries, and cultural centers, the capacity will be 85%, previously 75%.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
The expectations of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust for the month of November remain positive. 2,000 operations are expected to arrive at the airport, from 11 Mexican cities, 19 from the United States, nine from Canada, and two from Europe.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Hotels in Puerto Vallarta will operate at 100% The tourism industry in Puerto Vallarta will increase its capacity, an example is that hotels will be able to operate at 100% of their occupancy. The decrease in infections by Covid-19 in the destination prompted the decision of the Jalisco Health Board to increase capacities; which will be favorable for the tourist and economic recovery.…
- Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel delivers food to needy people in Nayarit In the early hours of Wednesday, November 10, reports revealed that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) delivered food to the population of Tuxpan, in Nayarit. The food donations are attributed to two individuals known as El Fresa and El 010, alleged operators of the criminal organization in that area of the state. There were…
- Demand for COVID-19 tests in Puerto Vallarta has dropped 80% in recent weeks The tests to detect Covid-19 in the Laboratory of the University Center of the Coast decreased 80 percent, according to Doctor Juan Ignacio Torres Velázquez, Chief of the Department of Medical Sciences of the CUCosta. The doctor assured that for several weeks the application of the PCR test has decreased, however, the care brigade is…
- Puerto Vallarta will host Mexico Open as first PGA Tour in Mexico The Mexico Open will be part of the PGA Tour schedule for the first time, offering a $7.3 million purse next spring in Puerto Vallarta. The Mexico Open will be at Vidanta Vallarta near the Pacific coast on April 28 to May 1 with a field of 132 players that guarantees at least four spots…
- Puerto Vallarta real estate is ending with a boom this year We wrote last quarter that the Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit region had experienced one of its best quarters in real estate sales between April and July, perhaps its best ever. Well, the third quarter that followed proved me wrong – this quarter managed to even outperform that record period. The number of sales reported to the…