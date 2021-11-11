Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel delivers food to needy people in Nayarit

In the early hours of Wednesday, November 10, reports revealed that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) delivered food to the population of Tuxpan, in Nayarit.
The food donations are attributed to two individuals known as El Fresa and El 010, alleged operators of the criminal organization in that area of the state.
There were dozens of people who received the food packages in the municipality of Tuxpan. The food packages came with a stamp signed by El Fresa, a possible head of the CJNG plaza.
“CJNG: Plaza Bahía de Banderas on behalf of Mr. Fresa and his entourage “, can be read on the packaging, which also includes the drawing of a strawberry, which is the translation of fresa in Spanish.
Photographs published by users through social networks captured dozens of people posing with their gifts. Holding and showing the plastic bags, which contain everything from toilet paper and sea salt to pasta, coffee, and rice, among other items.
In September, the CJNG delivered food pantries in the municipalities affected by the rains in Zacatecas, in north-central Mexico. Coming to the aid of citizens where the government has failed has been key to support for cartels by the population.
Images of food with the insignia of the Operativa 90 Zacatecas cartel circulated on social networks. According to the blog Red Code, which reports on events related to drug trafficking, the aid was distributed in the Genaro Codina municipality, where the San Aparicio dam overflowed last week.
So far, the authorities have not ruled on the matter; However, accounts related to citizen complaints warned that the criminal group distributed more than a thousand food packages in the affected areas.
Operation 090 is related to Hugo Gonzálo Mendoza Gaytán, El Sapo, a powerful but low-profile CJNG operator, who has become a priority target of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador .
According to the authorities, the deliveries of pantries have also taken place in the cities of Guadalajara, Zapotiltic, and Zapopan, which suffered the ravages of the rains.
The gunmen distributed mattresses, beds, and blankets in the name of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, El Mencho. The message that the gunmen try to make the population believe is that they do help vulnerable people, while the government crosses its arms or conditions support.
Zacatecas is a strategic place for the CJNG, which maintains an internal war with the Sinaloa Cartel for control of the region.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
This battle has intensified in recent months; however, the violence came much earlier, when in 2015 the Army warned about the displacement of CJNG cells on the border between Jalisco and Zacatecas. Shortly after, in the city of Nochistlán, a glass laboratory allegedly belonging to the cartel was found. Of course, it did not take long for clashes to arise with gunmen from Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel, who then dominated the area.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Hotels in Puerto Vallarta will operate at 100% The tourism industry in Puerto Vallarta will increase its capacity, an example is that hotels will be able to operate at 100% of their occupancy. The decrease in infections by Covid-19 in the destination prompted the decision of the Jalisco Health Board to increase capacities; which will be favorable for the tourist and economic recovery.…
- Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel delivers food to needy people in Nayarit In the early hours of Wednesday, November 10, reports revealed that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) delivered food to the population of Tuxpan, in Nayarit. The food donations are attributed to two individuals known as El Fresa and El 010, alleged operators of the criminal organization in that area of the state. There were…
- Demand for COVID-19 tests in Puerto Vallarta has dropped 80% in recent weeks The tests to detect Covid-19 in the Laboratory of the University Center of the Coast decreased 80 percent, according to Doctor Juan Ignacio Torres Velázquez, Chief of the Department of Medical Sciences of the CUCosta. The doctor assured that for several weeks the application of the PCR test has decreased, however, the care brigade is…
- Puerto Vallarta will host Mexico Open as first PGA Tour in Mexico The Mexico Open will be part of the PGA Tour schedule for the first time, offering a $7.3 million purse next spring in Puerto Vallarta. The Mexico Open will be at Vidanta Vallarta near the Pacific coast on April 28 to May 1 with a field of 132 players that guarantees at least four spots…
- Puerto Vallarta real estate is ending with a boom this year We wrote last quarter that the Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit region had experienced one of its best quarters in real estate sales between April and July, perhaps its best ever. Well, the third quarter that followed proved me wrong – this quarter managed to even outperform that record period. The number of sales reported to the…