Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel delivers food to needy people in Nayarit

In the early hours of Wednesday, November 10, reports revealed that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) delivered food to the population of Tuxpan, in Nayarit.

The food donations are attributed to two individuals known as El Fresa and El 010, alleged operators of the criminal organization in that area of ​​the state.

There were dozens of people who received the food packages in the municipality of Tuxpan. The food packages came with a stamp signed by El Fresa, a possible head of the CJNG plaza.

“CJNG: Plaza Bahía de Banderas on behalf of Mr. Fresa and his entourage “, can be read on the packaging, which also includes the drawing of a strawberry, which is the translation of fresa in Spanish.

Photographs published by users through social networks captured dozens of people posing with their gifts. Holding and showing the plastic bags, which contain everything from toilet paper and sea salt to pasta, coffee, and rice, among other items.

In September, the CJNG delivered food pantries in the municipalities affected by the rains in Zacatecas, in north-central Mexico. Coming to the aid of citizens where the government has failed has been key to support for cartels by the population.

Images of food with the insignia of the Operativa 90 Zacatecas cartel circulated on social networks. According to the blog Red Code, which reports on events related to drug trafficking, the aid was distributed in the Genaro Codina municipality, where the San Aparicio dam overflowed last week.

So far, the authorities have not ruled on the matter; However, accounts related to citizen complaints warned that the criminal group distributed more than a thousand food packages in the affected areas.

Operation 090 is related to Hugo Gonzálo Mendoza Gaytán, El Sapo, a powerful but low-profile CJNG operator, who has become a priority target of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador .

According to the authorities, the deliveries of pantries have also taken place in the cities of Guadalajara, Zapotiltic, and Zapopan, which suffered the ravages of the rains.

The gunmen distributed mattresses, beds, and blankets in the name of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, El Mencho. The message that the gunmen try to make the population believe is that they do help vulnerable people, while the government crosses its arms or conditions support.

Zacatecas is a strategic place for the CJNG, which maintains an internal war with the Sinaloa Cartel for control of the region.

This battle has intensified in recent months; however, the violence came much earlier, when in 2015 the Army warned about the displacement of CJNG cells on the border between Jalisco and Zacatecas. Shortly after, in the city ​​of Nochistlán, a glass laboratory allegedly belonging to the cartel was found. Of course, it did not take long for clashes to arise with gunmen from Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel, who then dominated the area.

