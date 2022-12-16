VACATION RENTALS

How to celebrate New Year’s Eve and welcome 2023 in Puerto Vallarta

December 16, 2022
, ,

Like many places around the world, New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta is full of color, celebration, and, of course, fireworks!

Even as a visitor, taking part in traditions and rituals during a special time of year is all part of enjoying a culture. At midnight . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website