Huge crocodile captured in the Hotel Zone of Puerto Vallarta

A crocodile measuring almost 3 meters long was captured and relocated from the hotel zone of Puerto Vallarta this Thursday morning.
According to the Subdirectorate of Environment and Ecology, the reptile was located in the vicinity of the channel that flows into Playa Flamingos, in the northern hotel zone of the city.
“In response to a citizen report, our Environment and Ecology staff carried out, under the Human-Crocodile Contingency Attention Protocol, the capture of a specimen of 2.77 mts. in the channel that leads to Playa Flamingos” reported the agency.
The reptile was relocated to avoid possible contact with humans, however, the sighting of crocodiles in the city is frequent, especially in the vicinity of canals and rivers that are part of its natural habitat.
It is recommended, in case of encountering one of these reptiles, to keep a distance and immediately call 911 so that specialized personnel can carry out the capture and subsequent release.
