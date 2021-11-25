Huge crocodile captured in the Hotel Zone of Puerto Vallarta

A crocodile measuring almost 3 meters long was captured and relocated from the hotel zone of Puerto Vallarta this Thursday morning.

According to the Subdirectorate of Environment and Ecology, the reptile was located in the vicinity of the channel that flows into Playa Flamingos, in the northern hotel zone of the city.

“In response to a citizen report, our Environment and Ecology staff carried out, under the Human-Crocodile Contingency Attention Protocol, the capture of a specimen of 2.77 mts. in the channel that leads to Playa Flamingos” reported the agency.

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here

The reptile was relocated to avoid possible contact with humans, however, the sighting of crocodiles in the city is frequent, especially in the vicinity of canals and rivers that are part of its natural habitat.

It is recommended, in case of encountering one of these reptiles, to keep a distance and immediately call 911 so that specialized personnel can carry out the capture and subsequent release.

Looking to start a business in Mexico? Successful and Reputable Interior Design & Remodel Business in San Miguel de Allende For Sale

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN