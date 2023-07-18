Human Remains Found in Sealed Bags in Jalisco for the Sixth Time this Month

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In Jalisco, every three days on average, there is a discovery of human remains and decapitated heads in plastic bags.

Disturbing reports continue to emerge from Jalisco as authorities confront a grim series of discoveries: unidentified human remains stashed in plastic bags. The most recent revelation occurred in the Tlaquepaque municipality, where authorities found a dozen packages suspected to contain bone fragments.

It began with a 911 call reporting "anatomical segments and bone fragments" in a gap between the Alfredo Barba and La Piedrera neighborhoods. Responding to the report, Municipal Police arrived on the scene at Arboleda Street, quickly initiating standard protocols after locating at least ten sealed bags.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.