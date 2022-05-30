Hurricane Agatha makes landfall in San Pedro Pochutla as a category 2 hurricane

Hurricane Agatha has made landfall in Mexico: the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported this Monday that the center of the storm made landfall in the vicinity of La Redonda, municipality of San Pedro Pochutla, Oaxaca.

The agency noted that Agatha entered the country around 3:30 p.m., with maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 205 kilometers per hour.

In the next few hours, the hurricane will cause punctual torrential rains (greater than 250 millimeters) in Oaxaca; torrential (from 150 to 250 millimeters) in Chiapas, and intense (from 75 to 150 millimeters) in areas of Guerrero, Tabasco, and Veracruz.

The agency added that there is a probability that localities in Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Yucatan will register rainfall ranging from 50 to 75 millimeters.

“The rainfall could generate landslides, increase in the levels of rivers and streams, and overflows and floods in low-lying areas, for which the population is urged to heed the SMN warnings and follow the indications of the state, municipal and municipal authorities.”, added the service.

The agency explained that the hurricane will move in a northeasterly direction at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour. It is expected that in the early hours of Tuesday it will weaken to a tropical storm and be located over eastern Oaxaca.

For the afternoon of Tuesday, the forecast is that Agatha will be a remnant low pressure and will be located 65 kilometers south-southeast of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

