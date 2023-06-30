Hurricane Beatriz 3:00 PM Update: Hurricane Beatriz Continues to Strengthen with Puerto Vallarta in Hurricane Watch Area

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As Hurricane Beatriz continues to advance, Mexico's government has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning south of Zihuatanejo. However, the government has issued several warnings and watches, expecting the hurricane to affect several regions in the coming days.

Currently, a Hurricane Warning, which denotes the expected arrival of hurricane conditions within 36 hours, is in effect from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes. In addition, a Hurricane Watch has been issued for north of Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita, indicating possible hurricane conditions within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...